Wisconsin has not yet accepted federal assistance for Medicaid expansion. It will probably be gaveled in and gaveled out by Republicans again, rejected as part of Gov. Tony Evers' upcoming state budget.

If adopted, Evers believes Wisconsin could save $850 million in the first year alone.

Over the past decade, Medicaid expansion has greatly reduced the number of uninsured Americans, helping low-income households.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker initially rejected expanding Medicaid over purported concerns with the federal government not keeping its promise on payments. That did not happen elsewhere, even through the aftermath of the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic, two of our country's greatest financial strains ever.

In states that refuse expansion, rural hospitals struggle more without the law's subsidies for care. And with two ongoing epidemics -- COVID-19 and gun violence -- the strain only increases. Neither is going away soon in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin's rural areas are by and large the Republicans' constituency. They would benefit the most. What gives? Don't Republican legislators care, or is something else going on.

It's become apparent that with increased expansion being a Democratic thing, Republicans are suffering from a case of cutting off one's nose to spite one's face.

Bill Walters, Fitchburg

