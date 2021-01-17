Media's rhetoric fuels confrontation -- Victoria Schiller

The hyperbolic statements and exaggerated stereotypes that have become the primary form of discourse in the media have spiraled out of control.
The media is more guilty than Donald Trump or Joe Biden in the creation of these problems. The people who felt spurred to violence and destruction did so largely because of the media's propaganda. Every single editor and every single talking head on cable television should apologize to the American public for the harm they have caused.
The media is an important factor in the proper functioning of democracy, but ratings and sales have trumped responsibility. Bow your heads and say sorry for the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick. Our leaders, our law enforcement officers, the victims and the aggressors are all people. It is time for the media to treat all of us with dignity.
Present a realistic, empathetic portrayal alongside a rational debate of the issues. People feel desperate, hurt and disenchanted by their broken systems. Educate the populous on the proper paths of democracy. The media has the power to quell insurrection and riots. Please do so.
Victoria Schiller, Madison