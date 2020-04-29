Media shouldn't ridicule Trump's ideas -- Susan Michetti

It’s objectionable that the media condemned, ridiculed and shamed President Donald Trump's legitimate ideas to look into "disinfectants" that might cleanse patients of viruses, such as heat, light, sunlight, ozone, hypochlorous acid (HOCl), and UV injections. These media attacks are fake news that serves brainwashing propaganda of the status quo.

Without open and transparent public discussion with full debate of the uncensored facts, problem-solving with rational, logical, and rigorous scientific analysis is blocked from determining our policies.

Trump specifically said he didn't know if it will work or not, that he was "not a doctor," but that he had good ideas.

Conspicuously missing is a search for a cure beyond patented drugs. Hundreds of studies show many Americans are deficient in nutrients required to optimize immune systems. Sunlight and optimal Vitamin D improve immune system response. Heat can kill the coronavirus, suggesting saunas may help. FDA-approved hypochlorous acid (HOCl) disinfects hospital and restaurant surfaces, including on fish and vegetables: It is even being evaluated as a treatment for throat and lung infections. As for ultraviolet blood irradiation, it was frequently used on Americans prior to antibiotic development.