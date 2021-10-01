 Skip to main content

Media scare those who fear needles -- Peter Karofsky
While politics has played a puzzling role in the decision to avoid COVID vaccinations, trypanophobia -- the fear of injections -- is likely more prevalent.

Peer-reviewed studies have shown that the majority of children -- 20% to 50% of adolescents, and 20% to 30% of adults -- are afraid of needles. Images of syringes with needles, and videos portraying people receiving vaccinations, can trigger and augment this fear.

Our news networks may inadvertently be fostering trypanophobia. Nightly, they show multiple visuals of vaccinations. Close-ups are especially intimidating, making needles look larger and more ominous. On a recent night, I counted two dozen instances where injections, needles and syringes were displayed on a major network’s 5:30 p.m. news program.

Instead of showing intimidating snippets, I’m sure other less traumatizing and more creative optics could accompany vaccination stories

Peter Karofsky, Middleton

