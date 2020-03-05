Media overhypes the coronavirus -- Tom Stalowski

The media has been totally irresponsible with regard to the coronavirus.
As we have heard over and over from experts, far more people die every year during the regular flu season. What we don’t see with the normal strain of flu is every single case sensationalized by the media. Similar to flu deaths, most people dying from the coronavirus are elderly, and many have other underlying health conditions. In most cases, the media fails to report that small detail.
Somehow, I think we have become accustomed to this. After all, for more than three years we were told that our president was a Russian operative, so I guess we shouldn’t be surprised by even more media insanity.
Tom Stalowski, Oregon