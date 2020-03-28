Media must fact check president -- Carol Van Hulle
The Wisconsin State Journal and all media outlets must not aid the president in misleading the American people.

Of course what the president says must be reported, but not without fact checking every claim and laying the truth side by side with President Donald Trump's exaggerations and outright lies.

To his supporters, does it hurt to hear this? It hurts me to write it. It hurts me to my core that in this time of crisis we do not have a leader who puts the health and well-being of all U.S. citizens above self-aggrandizing and personal enrichment.

We need real information and real action that goes directly to stopping this virus first and foremost.

Carol Van Hulle, Madison

