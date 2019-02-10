I am tired of the media always telling the America people the bad part of President Donald Trump. If anyone else were treated as badly as he is, they would quit.
Since I was born, I've heard you can be president one day if you want -- but that’s not true. The Democrats don’t like anyone who isn’t a Democrat and will lie along with the media and the late-night TV hosts to destroy you and your family.
President Trump decided to forgo his pay from day one. When she became Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., got a pay increase. Trump’s wife and kids are always being yelled at by people. Why? Their last name is Trump.
Since I was young, 30 years ago, all I heard is promises that no president ever kept -- until now. And the media doesn’t like it. You don’t hear the good he’s done.
John Mckay, Waterloo