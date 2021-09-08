Media is hypocritical about superspreaders -- Tony Tortorici

I have to wonder: Is all logic and common sense completely out the window? Or is everyone just a hypocrite when it comes to politics?
How is it that former President Donald Trump can have 45,000 people outdoors for a rally, and all the news networks such as CNN call that a superspreader event. But Saturday I watched the UW-Madison cram 80,000 people into Camp Randall with no masks and not a single major network will comment how collegiate sports are promoting a superspreader of the virus.
The blatant hatred of President Trump is sad. Obviously, Democratic voters realize that the media has a constant 24/7 coordinated smear campaign against Trump -- because no one is stupid enough to not recognize the hypocrisy.
Tony Tortorici, Madison