 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Media is hypocritical about superspreaders -- Tony Tortorici
0 comments

Media is hypocritical about superspreaders -- Tony Tortorici

  • 0

I have to wonder: Is all logic and common sense completely out the window? Or is everyone just a hypocrite when it comes to politics?

How is it that former President Donald Trump can have 45,000 people outdoors for a rally, and all the news networks such as CNN call that a superspreader event. But Saturday I watched the UW-Madison cram 80,000 people into Camp Randall with no masks and not a single major network will comment how collegiate sports are promoting a superspreader of the virus.

The blatant hatred of President Trump is sad. Obviously, Democratic voters realize that the media has a constant 24/7 coordinated smear campaign against Trump -- because no one is stupid enough to not recognize the hypocrisy.

Tony Tortorici, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics