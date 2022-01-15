Media hyped Jan. 6 incident -- Brad Chadler

As we've been reminded obsessively recently about the events at the U.S. Capitol a year ago, I just wanted to list a few stories over the past years that should lead you to question the national media's motives to oversell the impact of that day.
- The media spent three years trying to convince us that Russia and Facebook memes determined the outcome of an election because they didn't like the result.
- The media told us we were killing grandma by not wearing a mask, and then said it was OK for rioters during the 2020 protests to be maskless because they were fighting for racial justice (remember the image of the CNN correspondent in front of a burning city with the caption "mostly peaceful protest").
- The media covered the Rittenhouse trial wall to wall for weeks and happily let the Waukesha tragedy slip out of national news almost immediately because it didn't fit their narrative.
Brad Chadler, Middleton