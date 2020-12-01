Media and Biden will refill the swamp -- Sallie Helmer

The media spent the last four years telling us President Donald Trump was full of corruption, partisanship and dangerous foreign policy fiascos. The media told us they were defending democracy from Trump’s brutalities.
President-elect Joe Biden once again will reopen the swamp for business -- stacking his administration with all the members of the old Democrat gang. The media and Democrats will once again work together to deceive the American public. Democrat scandals will be brushed off without a second thought. Constitutional boundaries will be routinely overridden in the name of left-wing policy priorities. The media will tell us the nasty rhetoric by Democrats is just a natural byproduct of the right’s evil. Alternative news sources will be treated as conspiracy outlets.
President-elect Biden’s appointment of friends -- regardless of their qualifications -- will give power to a few and reinforce corruption between Democrat infrastructure and the media. This will again result in a backlash they can’t control. It’s exactly why Trump was elected in the first place. They still don’t understand the popularity of President Trump.
President Trump may still win -- he said this election is a "total fraud.” President Trump is the only one who can save this nation.
Sallie Helmer, Ripon
