Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, is the latest casualty in the state Republican Party's war on fair elections.
After the Michael Gableman debacle, you'd think the party would look to the future and try to actually win a statewide election every once in awhile. Instead the party's leaders, including the once-sensible Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, rehash tired, discredited and, frankly, dangerous allegations about "irregularities" in the 2020 election. Worse, they portray a dedicated career civil servant as the primary villain.
Paul Nelson, Madison