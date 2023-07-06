After the Michael Gableman debacle, you'd think the party would look to the future and try to actually win a statewide election every once in awhile. Instead the party's leaders, including the once-sensible Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, rehash tired, discredited and, frankly, dangerous allegations about "irregularities" in the 2020 election. Worse, they portray a dedicated career civil servant as the primary villain.