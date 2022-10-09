McFarland schools wrong to force resignation -- Kurt Hendrickson

I was very disappointed to see a McFarland High School administrator was forced to resign for asking a clarifying question on an incident between students involving the “N-word."

I did not read about the student who initiated the incident receiving any punishment.

When as a society are we going to eliminate this word? It continues to be a term of endearment to some, and used indiscriminately in music. It is a shame a job was lost in this manner. She did not call anyone a derogatory name.

Why does the word continue to be OK in certain circumstances and not in others?

Kurt Hendrickson, Appleton