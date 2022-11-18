McConnell's court led to midterm loss -- Pamela Midbon

I am talking about you, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. You shattered norms by denying Merrick Garland, Barack Obama’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee, even a hearing. You rushed through Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination just days before a presidential election.

Then the Supreme Court of your dreams overturned Roe v. Wade which energized Democrats to get out the vote. Because the Democrats continue to hold the majority in the Senate you have lost your chance to be Senate majority leader, which has always been your top goal.