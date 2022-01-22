McConnell's court endangers nation -- Daniel Holzman

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Supreme Court is an existential threat to democracy. The court's rulings on gerrymandering, Citizens United, gun reform, civil rights, public health and voting rights are huge threats to our country.
Two justices gained their positions because of Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Presidents Barack Obama or Joe Biden should have appointed one of these justices. Insurrectionist President Donald Trump appointed three ultra-conservative justices. That swung the court to the hard, autocratic right.
The McConnell court is no more than a bunch of GOP political hacks. McConnell worked around the filibuster to get the conservative justices onto the court. Dark money campaigns, rigged voting maps, racial and economic voting restrictions, continued public safety issues with gun violence, and anti-vaccination are the legacy of the McConnell's Republican-appointed Supreme Court.
Gerrymandered elections have empowered minority rule in many states. The high court's ruling on COVID vaccinations is going to kill even more Americans.
2022 is an opportunity to beat the gerrymandered GOP government in Wisconsin. Get upset and do something. Join a local organization that protects the Constitution and democracy.
Daniel Holzman, Baraboo