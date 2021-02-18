McConnell, Trump is an epic matchup -- Howard Holmburg

Throughout American history we've seen countless epic one-on-one confrontations: Alexander Hamilton vs. Aaron Burr, General George Custer vs. Sitting Bull, Elliot Ness vs. Al Capone, the Roadrunner vs. Wile E. Coyote, and the Man in Black vs. Prince Humperdinck.
And now we have one of the great confrontations of all time: Sen. Mitch McConnell vs. Donald Trump.
McConnell, R-Ky., started by saying Trump "fed wild falsehoods" to the Jan. 6 rioters and was "morally responsible" for provoking them. Trump countered by calling McConnell a "dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack."
Both have outstanding backgrounds. McConnell has been a U.S. senator for 36 years. Trump hosted a television reality show for 14 seasons. Stay tuned: This should get very interesting.
Howard Holmburg, Sun Prairie