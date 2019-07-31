The only person who seems to doubt that the Russians interfered with the 2016 elections is President Donald Trump.
Bipartisan bills have been advanced to the Senate, only for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to refuse to even allow Senate hearings on those bills. This leads me to wonder why McConnell acts in this manner. So with a little digging, this is what I found:
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., has said, “I don’t know why Mitch McConnell is staging a full roadblock of election legislation. But it is clear as day that there are politicians in the country who view insecure voting equipment as a benefit that helps them win elections.”
According to a report by investigative journalism website Sludge, “McConnell has been taking in a boat load of cash from lobbyists who represent voting machine manufacturers.” Brennan Center for Justice’s Lawrence Noren has stated, “It’s not surprising to me that Mitch McConnell is receiving these campaign contributions. He seems single-handedly to be standing in the way of anything passing in Congress around election security … .”
It is shameful to see what the Senate majority leader will do to get reelected.
Bill Cary, Richland Center