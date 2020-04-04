McConnell admits he can't multi-task -- Thomas Bartell

Recently, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., implied that the impeachment of President Donald Trump "diverted the attention of the government" from crucial early efforts to respond to the emerging coronavirus pandemic, thus delaying the country's response.

His statement has received lots of criticism, but I find it quite illuminating. For a long time, I have suspected that Sen. McConnell and his Republican cohorts in the U.S. Senate as well as the House of Representatives (not to mention the president) have never been able to master the art of multi-tasking.

I just never expected the leader of the Senate to admit publicly that none of them can "walk and chew gum at the same time."

It's refreshing for a politician to come clean.

Thomas Bartell, Verona