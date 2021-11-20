McCarthy is amateur compared to today -- Ron Boehnen

I thought no one could ever top U.S. Sen. Joe McCarthy’s crazy and sick drama back in the 1950s. But former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman and his comrades on our Wisconsin Supreme Court make McCarthy look like a harmless amateur.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch sues elections commission over 2020 guidance Kleefisch has asked the court to suspend guidance the agency gave to local elections clerks related to ballot drop boxes, consolidated polling places and poll workers at nursing homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Tuesday's State Journal story, "Kleefisch sues WEC over elections guidance," Kleesfisch argued that "Wisconsinites are sick and tired of unelected bureaucrats intentionally ignoring the law." She also said, "The lawsuit forces (the Wisconsin Elections Commission) to clean up their act prior to administering the 2022 election.” Kleefisch filed the lawsuit directly with the Wisconsin Supreme Court, seeking to bypass the state’s lower courts.

It would by my guess Wisconsinites are really getting sick and tired of the made-up lies and drama being orchestrated at taxpayers expense by this band of ill-intentioned clowns. I also find it hypocritical that the current Wisconsin Elections Commission was set up by former Gov. Scott Walker, Kleefisch and Vos when they destroyed our nonpartisan Wisconsin Government Accountability Board.