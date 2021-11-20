 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McCarthy is amateur compared to today -- Ron Boehnen
0 comments

McCarthy is amateur compared to today -- Ron Boehnen

  • 0

I thought no one could ever top U.S. Sen. Joe McCarthy’s crazy and sick drama back in the 1950s. But former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman and his comrades on our Wisconsin Supreme Court make McCarthy look like a harmless amateur.

According to Tuesday's State Journal story, "Kleefisch sues WEC over elections guidance," Kleesfisch argued that "Wisconsinites are sick and tired of unelected bureaucrats intentionally ignoring the law." She also said, "The lawsuit forces (the Wisconsin Elections Commission) to clean up their act prior to administering the 2022 election.” Kleefisch filed the lawsuit directly with the Wisconsin Supreme Court, seeking to bypass the state’s lower courts.

It would by my guess Wisconsinites are really getting sick and tired of the made-up lies and drama being orchestrated at taxpayers expense by this band of ill-intentioned clowns. I also find it hypocritical that the current Wisconsin Elections Commission was set up by former Gov. Scott Walker, Kleefisch and Vos when they destroyed our nonpartisan Wisconsin Government Accountability Board.

Ron Boehnen, Blue Mounds

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the Green Bay Packers' unvaccinated quarterback testing positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics