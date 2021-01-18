McCain would tell constiuents the truth -- Steve Saffian

During this period of Republican denial of the election results, I have been constantly reminded of a moment in former U.S. Sen. John McCain's 2008 presidential election campaign.
Two constituents were concerned about Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama. One said he was afraid of Obama, another referred to Obama as an "Arab." In both cases McCain rebuffed his supporters saying Obama "was a good and decent man" who he happened to have basic differences with.
Where are those Republicans now telling their constituents that Joe Biden is a good and decent man who they have policy disagreements with, but Biden won the election fairly and squarely?
The title of "representative" and "senator" implies a leadership quality that should take precedence over denying facts in favor of personal ambition. It is much harder now, but they could still do the good and decent thing.
How much closer to national unity would we be if they did?
Steve Saffian, Middleton