The impact of U.S. Sen. John McCain’s life didn't end with his funeral or final "homecoming" at the Naval Academy. He left us a legacy of honor, service, humility and commitment, and a unique awareness of what it means to be a proud American.
Few of us will ever achieve a resume that reads like that of McCain -- statesman, war hero, presidential candidate, humanitarian, maverick, conservative, husband, father, grandfather and friend. But perhaps his most important role was that of a patriot. He truly believed in America’s causes and spent his life upholding the ideals of "liberty, equal justice and respect for the dignity of all people."
McCain’s love for America took him on a life-long journey of service in uniform and public office. In his parting message, he reminded us that if only we remember to "give each other the benefit of the presumption that we all love our country, we will get through these challenging times."
We can best honor McCain by following his example of always believing in the "promise and greatness of America." The power of our ideals and pursuit of good causes can be a force for change in the world. Patriots, like McCain, "never hide from history." They make history.
Farewell Sen. McCain. God bless you, and God bless America.
Jan Somerfeld, Madison