Now just imagine.
If America had elected John McCain, a true patriot and statesman, as our president in 2008, we probably wouldn't have had the Benghazi scandal. The Hillary Clinton email scandal would not have been news and more than $1 billion in various currencies would not have been secreted to Iran -- a terrorist supporting country. Yes, if we'd elected McCain as commander in chief, we would have avoided the eight-year train wreck of the Obama administration.
After eight years of politics as usual (and worse) under Barack Obama, America was ready for a change -- and did we ever get a change from politics as usual with President Donald Trump.
Wayne Kjar, Madison