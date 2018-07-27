Do not be swayed by TV and radio ads for Wisconsin governor candidates. Those candidates are beholden to their big money donors.
You won’t see any such ads for Mike McCabe. Why?
McCabe is the only candidate in the race who is not accepting large money contributions. This refreshing stand ensures big money interests will not influence his policy decisions once in office.
For his vision and details on issues, go to governorbluejeans.com.
As the director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, he acquired a sense of all the functions of state government. He has planned an effective and transparent administration that won’t be sold to the highest bidder. He is articulate and will go for the jugular in debate.
We need a hardworking governor who will return integrity and honesty to this office -- one who won’t compromise with big corporations on details such as environmental protection.
McCabe must have your support in the Aug. 14 primary. His big difference is on money in government. Tell your friends, neighbors and perfect strangers who want far-sighted, capable change in state government.
He’ll win because of you -- not TV ads.
Hiroshi and Arlene Kanno, Wisconsin Dells