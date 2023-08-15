In a recent story on the evening news, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway discussed the expansion of the Madison Vision Zero initiative, a program designed to reduce traffic-related deaths in the city.

The program is aptly named in that it’s done virtually zero in reducing accidents and fatalities and shows a lack of vision in recognizing actual causes and solutions to traffic accidents and deaths. Unfortunately, shortly after that story aired there were two separate fatal crashes on West Washington Avenue, near Downtown.

Alcohol, reckless driving suspected in 2 fatal crashes overnight on West Washington Avenue, Madison police say In the first crash, two people were taken to local hospitals and one died, and in the second crash, the driver died and two pedestrians were injured, Madison police said.

The mayor’s plan of reducing speed limits on more streets and adding more speed bumps isn’t going to cut it. Nor will her blaming the state Legislature for preventing her from increasing the city’s ability to access more revenue sources. The people who are ignoring the current speed limits will ignore the new ones and though speed bumps in neighborhoods help, they do more damage to alignments than speeders.

Only daily diligent enforcement of the speed limits throughout the city by the police, along with stiff fines and revocations, will solve the problem.

Paul Mickey, Madison