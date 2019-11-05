What is it with Madison mayors? First, ex-Mayor Paul Soglin didn't fight to keep the Oscar Mayer plant in Madison. The result was 1,000 jobs lost, plus increases in residential water bills in part because Oscar Mayer was a huge consumer of water.
Now it's Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway pushing back against the Air Force bringing F-35s to Truax Field. Stopping the F-35s could result in more than 1,000 full- and part-time jobs being lost if the base subsequently closes.
Not only do jobs matter, consideration for peoples lives and careers do as well.
Bob Hartwig, Madison