Mayor's ego won't allow BRT changes -- Jerome Jones

The late Gen. Colin Powell, when asked if truth was the first casualty of war, would often reply that, no, the first casualty of war is the plan you went to war with. Truth is the second casualty. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is experiencing both casualties.
Her planned route for "bus rapid transit" has been opposed by the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board, the Downtown business association, including State Street businesses, citizens who frequent Downtown and four former mayors.
Facing opposition to her plan, Rhodes-Conway has slipped into dishonesty. First, she implied there was a racial element to plan opposition. That's nonsense. Next, she suggested those opposed to the planned route were just opposed to BRT. Nonsense again. Those cited above have all expressed strong support for BRT.
Gen. Powell often reminded his staff to not let their egos get intertwined with their positions on issues. I fear the mayor has let her ego drive her unwillingness to consider other equally effective routes.
Park your ego, mayor. Let’s all work together to lay the groundwork for a Downtown Madison envied by the whole nation.
Jerome Jones, Madison