Mayor shouldn't insult Capitol protesters -- Al Rickey

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Over this weekend a local political blogger published a memo from Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway that was sent to Madison first responders. The memo thanked first responders and others for dealing with, among other things, the protest at the state Capitol demanding Wisconsin open up its economy again.

The mayor mentions the right to protest but referred to the protest as “stupid” because it put the health of protesters and first responders at risk. Like it or not, that word to some extent characterized a group of 1,500 people who had something to say. Sadly, the word "stupid" smacks of the same arrogance that Hillary Clinton exhibited when she described Trump supporters as the "deplorables."

Madison has a well-earned reputation of its government being arrogant and acting in a condescending manner toward those with opposing political views. I was hoping the new mayor would try to eliminate that divide and begin a little bridge building. Hopefully, Mayor Rhodes-Conway can choose her words more carefully in the future.

Al Rickey, Madison