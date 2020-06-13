Mayor shouldn't have apologized -- Dolores Ace

I find it regrettable that Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway felt pressured to apologize for her comments about the good work of the Madison Police Department. The police did do good work, did they not? And she voiced an understanding of the fact that their job is difficult. Why was it wrong for her to say these things to the police? Have the protesters gained so much power that they can dictate to the mayor what she can and cannot say?

I do empathize with the protesters with regard to the George Floyd murder. But I worry that they are gaining momentum and as they acquire more and more power they make more and more demands. Defund the police? Community control over the police? Getting rid of the school resource officers? All of this sounds like chaos with people being able to do whatever they want with no one to stop them.

I don't disagree that changes need to be made, but wouldn't it be wise to think about some moderation?

Dolores Ace, Mount Horeb