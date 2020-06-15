Mayor shouldn't be harshly criticized -- Tom Solheim
Mayor shouldn't be harshly criticized -- Tom Solheim

I am sorry that Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is being criticized so harshly for her comments to the police.

She may not have used all the perfect words. But her video message to the police was clearly intended as support for other human beings who are under stress, and for whom she has some responsibility.

It seems unlikely that she thought her video would not be heard by the public. And it need not detract from the importance of doing everything possible to address this awful problem of institutionalized racism.

It appears an aspect of “gotcha” is in the harshness of the criticism.

Tom Solheim, Madison

