Mayor should rethink BRT route -- Paul Quinn
Mayor should rethink BRT route -- Paul Quinn

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's insistence that "bus rapid transit" buses travel down State Street is irrational.

Her intransigence, according to the July 15 State Journal article "State St. remains at issue," is rooted in her perception that including State Street in the BRT route is "an equity issue," and "people from all over the city and from all racial and economic backgrounds deserve access to the city’s premier shopping and entertainment district."

But this perception begs the question: How would rerouting a route that adds only two minutes to a through-route timetable inhibit access to anything?

In fact, the mayor's stance reflects both a bias in favor of any concept that feigns promotion of equity and an agreement with the current City Council consensus that the Downtown has received so much municipal attention heretofore that it could benefit from a period of "benign neglect" (to borrow the words of one-time Richard Nixon advisor Daniel Patrick Moynihan).

Consequently, Mayor Rhodes-Conway ignores Downtown residents' concerns about the degradation of our neighborhood's quality of life and business owners' concerns about making a living.

Can we have a mayor who bases decisions on reason rather than unexamined dogma? Please?

Paul Quinn, Madison 

