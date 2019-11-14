Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway isn't supporting the addition of the F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field and the air base's $100 million impact to our local economy.
Her argument essentially labels supporters as racist because the jets would negatively affect minorities and low-income people more than other local residents.
She initiated and was successful in passing a wheel tax. This is a regressive tax and clearly hurts the very group of people she is allegedly trying to help. Puzzling isn't it?
A balanced budget did not necessitate this tax. Refraining from adding new programs and expanding others would easily accomplish this. Most large and small companies improve their productivity by 1% to 2% per year. Why can't the city strive to root out waste and free up cash for new initiatives?
I challenge our mayor and her deputies to start managing our city instead of always simply taxing and spending.
Paul Schrepfer, Madison