Madison's mayor and her administration apparently are willing to prioritize costs over safety. They are running an experiment at the intersection of Regent and Segoe to replace the traffic lights with a four-way stop sign.

The logic presented by the city is that the light is old and will probably need replacing as they continue to restrict traffic lanes, one lane in each direction on Segoe and Whitney Way, in an area where the city has allowed for increase housing and traffic density.

The city seems to believe the cost savings will allow them to increase safety features at the intersection. But anyone who routinely drives, walks or bikes through this intersection knows that it will have the opposite effect. Despite voices in opposition to the change, it appears that the city is going to make the change anyway. After all, the mayor seems more interested in positioning herself for a job in Joe Biden's administration than she does about the safety of Madison residents.

How many traffic accidents or near misses with school-age children walking to school or with elderly residents will it take for the city to realize or even admit the change was wrong.

Jay Ford, Madison