Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is like the Once-ler from Dr. Seuss' classic children's story "The Lorax."

Recently, I attended a condo meeting to hear the city's presentation of a construction project that would result in cutting down many trees in our neighborhood. I did not bring my happy camper face because I like trees and I am automatically skeptical when the city wants to cut them down. Trees offer beauty and the practical value of leaves turning carbon dioxide into oxygen.

We were told that all the trees cut down would be replaced. A sapling is not a tree. It will take 50 years at least before it's fully grown.

The story of the Lorax is worth repeating. The Once-ler was a faceless businessman who cut down Truffula trees to make thneeds. They are something that everyone needs. The Lorax tried to convince the Once-ler to spare the trees. The Once-ler cut down all the trees, creating an ecological disaster.

The air quality here in Madison in recent weeks is a demonstration of the need for trees. I am certain that from time to time the government will need to cut down trees, but there should be a high threshold before this adverse decision is made.

Dan Thomson, Madison