It was good that the State Journal editorial board was so careful and thorough -- providing arguments for both candidates -- in its endorsement to Gloria Reyes for mayor of Madison last Sunday.

But as impressive as are Reyes’ background, experience, personality and credentials, I still am not convinced. She seems to be quick to criticize our current mayor, which is very easy to do. Yet she is vague on details of what she would do differently to address such issues as homelessness, racial inequality, public safety, education and city finances. Some of these are very intractable, and the mayor has little power to change things for the better.