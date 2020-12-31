Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway ignores far-left radicals -- Al Rickey

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway just laid out her thoughts on political extremism in her Dec. 29 guest column, "The fight against extremism is just beginning." The op-ed expressed concern about extremism and the dangers that the far-right pose in Madison. Threats and violence seem to be of great concern, and she is correct to be worried about that issue. Armed militias and hate speech are things that deserve focus by political leaders.

Curiously absent from the strategy laid out is any reference to the danger posed by far-left groups who call Madison home. She made no mention of local goofs who set a police car ablaze. Not a word about demonstrators who destroyed local stores and looted those same stores. No reference to rogue elements of protesters who firebombed a public building that houses human beings and who physically beat a Wisconsin state senator. No calling out those who angrily demonstrate on the front lawns of elected officials homes and the consequent fear their behavior creates.

Perhaps local leaders should take a step back and assess the risk of all radical groups that thrive in the current political environment.

Al Rickey, Madison