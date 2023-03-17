I was astounded at the State Journal editorial board's endorsement Sunday of a candidate for mayor, Gloria Reyes, who offers very few concrete ideas to lead our growing city.

The State Journal endorsed Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway four years ago, and she has gone above and beyond, delivering on her promises and also launching many statewide innovations. Her effective and innovative management of the COVID-19 pandemic with public health resulted in one of the nation’s best vaccination rates. She launched Madison CARES, a groundbreaking mobile response team for nonviolent mental health calls -- now the city is responding with paramedics and crisis workers, not armed officers.

She launched the state's first Vision Zero project, which dropped death and serious injury rates from car crashes nearly 30%. She raised private funds and created the state’s first guaranteed income pilot for Madison’s most vulnerable residents. She transformed the city’s approach to homelessness, reducing the unsheltered population dramatically, and is planning the state’s first purpose-built shelter.

On a key promise, she doubled the affordable housing budget, critical to address the city’s housing crisis, and 15,000 new dwelling units of all types were permitted. We need a mayor who has, and will continue to, put campaign pledges into action -- that is Mayor Rhodes-Conway.

Laura Rose, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection