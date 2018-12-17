The 2019 operating budget for the Madison Mayor's Office includes around $600,000 for five deputy mayor positions.
This leads Madison residents to wonder what the mayor is doing with all of his time. Why are we spending this money for delegated mayor powers to appointed, not elected, surrogates? If the mayor does not have enough time to oversee city government, then clearly city government is too big.
How are your tax dollars being spent Madison? It's time to reform city government and put dollars into safety and protective services, not more political cronies.
Ricardo Cruz, Middleton