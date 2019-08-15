I’m troubled by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s premature statements about the police response to a June incident involving a teen experiencing a mental health crisis.
Commenting about policy and "unacceptable" behavior before an investigation has been completed is inappropriate. In which other professions in which the mayor has neither the training nor expertise does she wish to create standards and policy? Perhaps input to local hospitals, domestic abuse services -- how to repair potholes?
Equally troubling is her desire to oversee and micromanage the Madison Police Department. Very little, if any, information about her views on policing and her idea of what our community values were expressed during her mayoral campaign. Transparency? I think not.
She has appointed two individuals who have been very critical of the Madison Police Department to the Public Safety Review Committee. People serving on these committees should be diverse, objective and fair. Those with agendas and preconceived ideas of what is fair and sound police practice may not always act in the best interest of all Madisonians.
