Mayor must resign over police video -- Melanie Foxcroft

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway must resign immediately.

She showed in a video last week that she sympathizes with police for being “constantly in harm’s way” during the recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Madison because “rocks and other things” were thrown at them.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Hold on. Unarmed black and brown people are actually killed by police almost daily throughout the United States by choke-holds, bullets and by other means. The murdered are automatically assumed to be “guilty” by virtue of skin color, and we tolerate this. We think it’s OK.

Mayor Rhodes-Conway’s startling lack of understanding of what black and brown people are put through daily and systematically is outrageous.

She should speak to people of color about the daily dangers and extraordinary humiliation they experience from all quarters in our "liberal" Madison community. Now that includes our mayor.

Mayor Rhodes-Conway must go. Now.

Melanie Foxcroft, Madison