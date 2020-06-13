Mayor must resign over police video -- Melanie Foxcroft

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway must resign immediately.
She showed in a video last week that she sympathizes with police for being “constantly in harm’s way” during the recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Madison because “rocks and other things” were thrown at them.
Hold on. Unarmed black and brown people are actually killed by police almost daily throughout the United States by choke-holds, bullets and by other means. The murdered are automatically assumed to be “guilty” by virtue of skin color, and we tolerate this. We think it’s OK.
Mayor Rhodes-Conway’s startling lack of understanding of what black and brown people are put through daily and systematically is outrageous.
She should speak to people of color about the daily dangers and extraordinary humiliation they experience from all quarters in our "liberal" Madison community. Now that includes our mayor.
Mayor Rhodes-Conway must go. Now.
Melanie Foxcroft, Madison
