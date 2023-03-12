We’re voting for Mary O’Connor for mayor of Monona because she has been a positive leader in the past and will be in the future.

As mayor, she has spearheaded redevelopment to increase our tax base, improved our parks, maintained city services at a high level, worked to address diversity and equity issues and negotiated the purchase of the San Damiano property, all while maintaining the city’s all-important AA+ bond rating and reserve fund.

In the future, she is the one we want leading us as the city faces the challenges of developing a vision for San Damiano, a new public safety facility, addressing the need for affordable housing and keeping Monona the gem that it is -- and that she has made better.

Join us in voting for O’Connor for mayor of Monona on April 4.

Jon and Peggy Traver, Monona

