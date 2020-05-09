Mayor is right to rethink food supply -- Gail Nordheim

I applaud Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway for launching a redesign of Madison’s food system. These efforts will prevent hunger and avoid food waste, both now and well into the future.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The mayor’s approach represents the kind of in-depth rethinking and redesign needed for all our major systems. In addition to food, the pandemic has highlighted serious flaws in health care, income and racial inequality, and safety net services. It is a warning flag that we need to fundamentally change the way we operate as a society.

Unchecked climate change will bring massive disruption equal to or greater than what we’re seeing with the pandemic, including floods, storms, droughts, crop failures and disease. The time is now to intelligently rethink and restructure not only our food systems but other key systems -- such as health care, transportation, income distribution, and energy -- so that the havoc caused by COVID-19 will not repeat itself as climate change bears down.