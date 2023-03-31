One issue that often gets overlooked is making our roads, paths and sidewalks safer for all. Our current mayor has taken this issue seriously. With city staff, she has been working hard through a nationally recognized Vision Zero effort to tackle traffic safety, and these efforts are paying off.

Collaborating with researchers at UW-Madison to create the city’s first high injury network -- a map of where the fatalities and the most serious injuries happen -- the city is using the findings to guide engineering and infrastructure investments to make the city safer for all.

Fatalities and serious injuries on Madison roads declined by 17% in 2021 and another 13% in 2022. There were 90 fatalities and serious injuries in the city in 2022, even lower than the pre-pandemic 2019 number of 106. Each crash is a tragedy impacting families, friends and community, and even one fatality or serious injury is too many. But the mayor and city staff deserve credit for tackling this problem.

As a transportation professional for 25 years, I’m impressed with this vision of a safer transportation network. I hope we will see further improvements in coming years, and I trust Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway to lead these efforts.

Robbie Webber, Madison

