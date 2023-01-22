Mayor is changing city for the worse -- Larry Burton

Once again, I must congratulate Madison's mayor on her dead-fast devotion to her vision for the city.

Removing zoning protections from Madison homeowners is exactly what is needed to house all those people who like Madison but do not wish to put down roots here. Personally, I think this is brilliant.

Old people and old houses have no place in Madison. Forget State Street and traditional neighborhoods. Every enlightened person knows that tradition and traditional neighborhoods are a drag on the city.

So I am grateful for the mayor’s dedication to change at any cost. Madison will never be the same.

Larry Burton, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection