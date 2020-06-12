Mayor has lost the public's trust -- Brett O'Neal

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has shown a lack of both conviction and judgment in the last two weeks. But her public near-apology for her private pep talk to the police department made two valid points. First, that she may never regain the trust of her constituents. Second, that she has much to learn about governing.

Despite her professed need to learn, she’s pushing forward a toothless plan for community oversight of the Madison Police Department. Under her plan, the monitor cannot subpoena witnesses or hire counsel. This monitor can also be a former officer. For someone with much to learn, the mayor is surprisingly willing to push forward quickly with a set of non-reforms that treat the police department as a more important constituency than her actual constituents.

The mayor seems very concerned with playing to all sides and growing as a person. Her policy objectives, however, paint a clear picture: independent oversight that isn’t independent and lacks real authority. This policy prioritizes short-term tranquility and the appearance of change over real and systemic change.