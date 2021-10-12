 Skip to main content

Mayor has courage to kill State Street -- Larry Burton
Why are so many people not giving Madison's mayor the credit she deserves?

They say her huge buses will destroy State Street. Well, who goes to State Street, anyway? College kids, with their loud music. Adults want to stay clear. Those buses will do us all a favor.

And businesses on State Street and the Capitol Square? They shouldn’t have been allowed there in the first place. Everyone knows that people shop at malls. Hilldale is perfect for shopping and dining. Madison needs more places like that. The mayor knows that and is doing Madison a great favor.

It takes courage to kill State Street and the Capitol Square, but someone has to do it. Voters will long remember her unwillingness to compromise, and well they should. She may end up a martyr for the cause, but she will never be forgotten.

I, for one, wish her everything she deserves.

Larry Burton, Madison

