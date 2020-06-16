Mayor has been fair, not two-faced -- Dan Redmond

Recently our mayor was characterized by factions on the left as two-faced for giving a pep talk to the police without berating them for having the occasional bully with a badge among them. Being able to see two sides to a situation is not two-faced -- it is broad-minded. Knowing which situation calls for criticism and which situation calls for kindness is not duplicity -- it is diplomacy.

Peaceful protests in Madison for George Floyd (murdered by a bad cop in Minneapolis) deteriorated into property destruction by some. Our mayor supports the protests. She also supports those good police who tried to protect property without abusing protesters, despite having some abuse heaped on them.

To see what intolerance on the right looks like, one need only look to the White House, where anyone whose opinion differs slightly from our president is dismissed and attacked. What we need now is not more of the same coming from the left.

What we also need (and have) is a moderate mayor who’s fair to everyone.

Dan Redmond, Madison