Mayor gives in to loudest voices -- George Kamperschroer

Kudos to the Madison police union for standing up to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. The mayor, who is clearly in over her head, does not understand policing and, like most Madison politicians over the decades, gives in to whoever yells the loudest.

Madison has a core of about 50 to 100 people who don’t like the Madison Police Department (one of the best in the country). They don’t like any police. Most of Madison understands how good our police department is, but we don’t go around screaming about it.

Rather than complaining about the police, how about working on the real issues -- poverty, poor housing, lack of understanding of health care options and, most importantly, lack of an understanding of the importance of education.

Look at the real problems and quit kicking around the ones who have to deal with the effects of those problems.

George Kamperschroer, Fitchburg