Mayor doesn't act very green locally -- Ginny White

Recently, it was announced that Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was going to chair a network of nearly 500 U.S. mayors committed to climate leadership in their cities. As chair, she’ll help “promote climate solutions, set an example of action for leaders at all levels of government, and support greener, safer and more resilient cities across the country.”

The “greener” part is ironic because our mayor hasn’t shown much interest in conserving green space in Madison. Under her leadership, city engineers are treating the 26-acre Sauk Creek Greenway as a ditch for moving stormwater runoff. Trees and other vegetation are not a priority, nor is public engagement or collaboration with environmental experts.

Rhodes-Conway could become a climate leader and role model for other officials by trying to preserve as much Madison green space as possible. She could direct city engineers to look for creative ways to use green infrastructure, instead of standard engineering approaches.

Aldo Leopold said: “Examine each question in terms of what is ethically and aesthetically right, as well as what is economically expedient. A thing is right when it tends to preserve the integrity, stability and beauty of the biotic community. It is wrong when it tends otherwise.”

Ginny White, Madison

