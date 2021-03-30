Mayor disrespects police department -- Jerry and Bonnie Darda

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's abhorrence for Madison's fine police department was again displayed by her choice to allow mandatory police department furlough days to continue while eliminating them for other city departments, even though sufficient COVID-19 relief funds were available.

One would assume with a new well-trained, African American police chief from the South, coupled with increasing crime, the mayor would have some sense of trust in his leadership. Not so.

In addition, Brenda Conklin, president of the city's public safety committee, was frustrated by not being consulted in this decision -- so much for citizen input. And nothing was heard from the new police oversight committee, which wasn't a surprise since, it is loaded with anti-police folks. Their silence confirms that this committee's mere existence is a waste of money.

These dollars would better be used to provide more needed police officers and mental health professionals to deal with the increasing out-of-control shootings and criminal activity in the city. Unfortunately, the majority of City Council members and others seeking election support the mayor on efforts to defund the police.