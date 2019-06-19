In response to Monday's letter to the editor "Liberals need more common sense," I would refer to the National Climate Assessment report released by the U.S. Global Change Research Program. It shows the impacts from global warming and was published in 2013.
The report projected the following impact on the Midwest: "Extreme heat, heavy downpours and flooding will affect infrastructure, health, agriculture, forestry, transportation, air and water quality and more. Climate change will also exacerbate a range of risks to the Great Lakes."
Can we blame President Donald Trump for the weather? Maybe.
Carl Austin, Fennimore