Like many citizens, I have been discouraged by and voiced my concern to the governor's office about the condition of our roads. I saw the Domino's Pizza commercial indicating Domino's would fix potholes if the pizza was damaged in transit to the delivery location (www.pavingforpizza.com).
I contacted the governor's office to suggest that Gov. Scott Walker order pizzas for all of us so that the "Scott-holes" would be repaired. I also completed the Domino's pothole repair request, and I urge others to do so.
Deborah Holt, Madison